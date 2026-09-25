The Dodgers reinstated Rushing (elbow) from the injured list Friday.

Rushing hasn't fully recovered from his elbow soreness, which stems from a partial UCL tear that will keep him from catching for the rest of the year, but the Dodgers will bring him back to serve as a left-handed bench bat. The 25-year-old has been fairly successful when healthy, slashing .249/.332/.466 with 12 homers, 36 RBI and 37 runs scored across 250 plate appearances. However, his restrictive role will likely keep him from being much of a factor during Los Angeles' final regular-season series and the postseason. Alex Freeland was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.