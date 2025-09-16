The Dodgers reinstated Rushing (shin) from the injured list Tuesday.

A bone bruise in Rushing's right shin caused him to move to the injured list Sept. 6, but he'll now return to the active roster following a minimum-length stay. Los Angeles will send Ben Rortvedt behind the dish Tuesday against the Phillies, but with Will Smith (hand) set to remain sidelined until at least Saturday, Rushing could be in line to make a handful of starts at catcher in the near future.