Rushing went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Nationals.

Rushing got the Dodgers' comeback started in the sixth inning with a two-out, two-strike homer off lefty PJ Poulin, cutting the deficit to 6-3. The 25-year-old catcher hasn't seen a lot of playing time behind Will Smith early this year (Sunday's start was just his second of the season). Rushing has gone 2-for-5 to open the campaign after slashing .204/.258/.324 with four homers across 155 plate appearances as a rookie in the 2025 regular season.