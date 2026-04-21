Rushing went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three total RBI against Colorado in a 12-3 win Monday.

Rushing started at first base, as Freddie Freeman remains away from the team while on paternity leave. Though Rushing went hitless in his first three plate appearances, he finished in fine form, knocking a solo homer in the eighth inning and belting a two-run shot in the ninth. Rushing has seen limited playing time this season as the backup catcher behind All-Star Will Smith, but he's been incredibly productive when in the lineup, racking up seven long balls and 13 RBI through only 28 plate appearances spanning eight contests. Smith's starting role is set in stone, but manager Dave Roberts may need to find creative ways to get Rushing's bat into the lineup more frequently if he continues to swing a hot bat.