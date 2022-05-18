Price (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Price has been sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19 in late April, but he'll rejoin the active roster between the two ends of Tuesday's twin bill. The veteran left-hander has given up one run over 4.2 innings through five appearances this season and will continue working out of the bullpen until his built up for longer outings.

