Price struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning against the Rockies on Thursday en route to the save. He allowed two hits.

Kenley Jansen had worked the night before, throwing 19 pitches. Manager Dave Roberts did not turn back to Jansen on Thursday and instead gave the ball to Price with Yonathan Daza, Alan Trejo and the pitcher's spot due up. The lefty made things interesting, allowing the first two batters he faced to reach, but Price ultimately buckled down and emerged with his first career regular-season save. It was his fourth relief appearance of the 2021 campaign.