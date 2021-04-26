Price suffered a hamstring strain during Sunday's loss to the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Price came on in the seventh inning of Sunday's contest and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out one in one inning. Manager Dave Roberts revealed after the game that Price suffered a hamstring injury during his appearance, and he was unable to pitch longer than one inning as a result. The southpaw will be evaluated Monday to determine the extent of his injury.
