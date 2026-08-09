Dodgers' Edwin Diaz: Backs into win

Diaz (2-1) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning to take a blown save while earning the win in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Diaz was able to keep the ball in the yard this time, but he allowed back-to-back triples to Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll to yield the tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Dodgers retook the lead in the 10th, and Jack Dreyer converted the save to give Diaz the win. At this point, it's getting tough to have any confidence in Diaz -- he's blown consecutive save chances and had been scored upon in four of five outings since returning from elbow surgery. Manager Dave Roberts hasn't given any indication of a change to the closer role yet, but it's safe to assume Diaz won't be asked to pitch a third straight day should a save chance arise Sunday.