Dodgers' Edwin Diaz: Likely to return next week

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts intimated Tuesday that Diaz (elbow) is likelier to be activated from the 60-day injured list next week than this weekend, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

A return for Diaz this weekend hasn't been totally ruled out, but rather than activate the closer for one series on the east coast this weekend versus the Mets, the Dodgers will likely wait until they begin a homestand next Tuesday. Out since late April following surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow, Diaz has tossed four scoreless innings with a 7:1 K:BB in four rehab outings.