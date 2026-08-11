Dodgers' Edwin Diaz: Posts much-needed save

Diaz earned a save against the Royals on Monday, striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Diaz entered Monday having blown both of his save chances and allowing four runs over two innings across his past three outings. Manager Dave Roberts continued to stick with him, and the veteran closer came through with a clean inning on 12 pitches (eight strikes). It was just the third time through 13 appearances with Los Angeles that Diaz has completed an outing without allowing any hits or walks. He's posted just six saves in nine chances while compiling an ugly 9.82 ERA and 2.27 WHIP over 13 appearances, but the Dodgers seem intent on allowing their prized free-agent acquisition to work through his struggles.