Rios improved his conditioning by boxing with Hall-of-Famer Barry Larkin during the MLB shutdown, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Rios' training approach during the hiatus appears to be paying dividends as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently pointed to the 26-year-old as the team's most improved player since spring training, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. The results have shown at the plate, too; Rios has slugged three home runs and one double in his 16 at-bats this season.