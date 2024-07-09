Rios started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 6-0 win over Colorado.

Rios made his first start for the Reds since his contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville. The team is dealing with several absences that have cropped up recently, which required a dip into the minors. Rios was initially brought up when the Reds added Jake Fraley to the family medical emergency list, then the club placed Nick Martini (thumb) and Stuart Fairchild (back) on the 10-day injured list over the weekend. Once Austin Slater, who was recently acquired from the Giants, joins the team Tuesday, Rios could return to Louisville.