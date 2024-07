Rios cleared waivers Saturday and elected to become a free agent, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds designated Rios for assignment Friday after he went 1-for-9 over just five games in the majors, and he'll now look for another opportunity elsewhere. The 30-year-old owns an .816 OPS through 204 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, so he should have little trouble securing a minor-league deal.