The Reds re-signed Rios to a minor-league contract Feb. 1.

Rios went 1-for-10 at the plate during a brief stint with the Reds in 2024 but spent most of the year at Triple-A Louisville, where he slashed .286/.385/.547 with 22 homers in 99 games. He's likely headed back to Louisville to begin the 2025 season.