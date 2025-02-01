Sheehan (elbow) has resumed throwing off a mound over the offseason, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sheehan didn't pitch at all last season due to a forearm injury, and he ultimately underwent an internal brace procedure in May to address the issue. The 25-year-old righty aims to begin a minor-league rehab assignment sometime in May or June with a return from the injured list likely to come closer to the All-Star break. The Dodgers have done a lot this winter to upgrade their pitching staff, however, so there's no guarantee he'll have a spot waiting for him in the majors once he's healthy.