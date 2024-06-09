Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk Saturday in an 11-3 win against the Yankees.

Hernandez produced just enough power to poke a solo shot to the right-field porch in the fifth inning, giving Los Angeles a 3-2 lead. The veteran utility man made his third straight start at third base, and he's notched an extra-base hit in each of those games, going 3-for-10 with two doubles and Saturday's homer along with three walks. Max Muncy (oblique) is on a slow ramp-up and figures to be out of action beyond next week, so Hernandez could be in for relatively consistent playing time in the short-term.