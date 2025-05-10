Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI double and three total runs scored in Friday's 14-11 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hernandez started at third base against southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez in this contest. The 33-year-old Hernandez has a pair of multi-hit efforts in May, but he's struggling to find consistent playing time against right-handed pitchers. He's at a .215/.267/.468 slash line with six homers, 15 RBI, 12 runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases over 87 plate appearances. Hernandez platoons with Max Muncy at third base, and he's also in the mix in the free-for-all for playing time at second base in the absence of Tommy Edman (ankle).