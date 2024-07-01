Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run Sunday in a loss to San Francisco.

Hernandez accounted for three of the Dodgers' eight hits in the contest as he recorded his first multi-hit performance since May 29. The utility man has remained an inconsistent part of the team's lineup despite injuries to Max Muncy (oblique) and Mookie Betts (wrist). Hernandez has started just three of the Dodgers' past seven games, and he carries a mediocre .208/.274/.312 slash line along with four homers and 12 RBI over 190 plate appearances on the campaign.