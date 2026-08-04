Dodgers' Eric Lauer: Likely to stick in rotation for now

Lauer is expected to remain in the Dodgers' rotation after Emmet Sheehan was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Lauer's starting role was in jeopardy after Los Angeles acquired star hurler Tarik Skubal via trade Saturday. However, Sheehan's demotion to the minors should salvage Lauer's rotation spot for the time being. Lauer has been great since joining Los Angeles in mid-May, posting a 2.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 30:13 K:BB while going 5-0 over nine starts spanning 51.2 innings. With that said, Lauer is likely to be the odd man out when/if the Dodgers are able to eventually get all of their starters back to full health, though Shohei Ohtani (knee), Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) are currently all working their way back from injuries.