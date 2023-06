Phillips struck out two and didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save Tuesday against the Angels.

The 28-year-old retired the side in order on just 11 pitches to secure his first save since May 12 and eighth of the year. Phillips is the Dodgers' best reliever and remains the team's primary option at closer, but his fantasy value is limited since he receives inconsistent opportunities and is regularly brought in before the ninth inning.