Phillips will be available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, despite taking a 105 mile-per-hour line drive off his left knee during a relief appearance in Monday's 4-0 win, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

On his third pitch of the night, Phillips was struck by a comebacker off the bat of Christian Yelich, but he calmly picked up the ball and threw to first to record the out. He proceeded to retire the final two batters he faced to conclude the eighth inning, and Phillips didn't require any X-rays after the contest, suggesting that he's dealing with nothing more than cosmetic damage to his knee. Since June 1, Phillips has been one of the most dominant setup men in baseball, as he's posted an 0.33 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB in 27 innings over a stretch of 28 appearances.