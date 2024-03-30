Phillips picked up a save Friday versus the Cardinals, striking out one in a clean inning.

Phillips set down St. Louis in order in the ninth inning, closing out a three-run Los Angeles victory for his second save this year. The 29-year-old right-hander figures to be a steady source of saves this year, holding down the closing job on an elite Dodgers team. Phillips converted 24 of 27 save chances last season, pitching to a 2.05 ERA with a 0.83 WHIP and 66:13 K:BB across 61.1 innings.