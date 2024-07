Phillips struck out the side to earn the save in Friday's 8-5 win over the Brewers.

Phillips needed just 12 pitches (nine strikes) to set the Brewers down in order to protect a three-run lead. It's an encouraging sign, as he had allowed a run in each of his last two outings. Phillips is up to 14 saves and one hold through 26.2 innings this season, and he's maintained a strong 2.03 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB.