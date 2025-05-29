The Dodgers transferred Phillips (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Phillips was originally supposed to be shut down from throwing for two weeks after landing on the injured list May 7 with elbow inflammation, but it's now been three weeks, and the right-hander still has yet to start a throwing program. With no return timeline in place, the 30-year-old will give up his spot on the 40-man roster for the newly acquired Alexis Diaz. Phillips is now ineligible to return from the IL until July 6.
