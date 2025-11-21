Evan Phillips: Parts ways with LAD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers did not tender Phillips (elbow) a contract for 2026 on Friday, making him a free agent, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander made just seven appearances in 2025 before undergoing Tommy John surgery in June, which will sideline him for at least the first half of the 2026 campaign. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers are interested in re-signing Phillips at a lower salary.
