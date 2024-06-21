Phillips earned a save against the Rockies on Thursday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Phillips cruised to the save on 11 pitches, punching out two of the three batters he faced. It was the fifth straight scoreless and hitless outing for the closer, who has allowed an earned run in only two of his 21 appearances this season. Phillips is 12-for-12 in save chances this season -- he's the only MLB closer with that many saves who remains perfect in save opportunities.