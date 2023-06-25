Phillips earned a save against the Astros on Saturday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.

After Los Angeles rallied for three runs to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, Phillips was tasked with closing out the win in the ninth. He immediately allowed the tying run to reach base on a Kyle Tucker single, but Tucker was wiped out on a double play, and Phillips finished things off by getting Yainer Diaz to fly out. Brusdar Graterol notched a save in the opener of the series Friday and continues to be a ninth-inning option, but Phillips is the more desirable Dodgers reliever for fantasy purposes, as he's notched three of the team's past four saves and hasn't been scored upon in any of his past five appearances.