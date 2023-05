Freeman went 2-for-3 with one double, one home run and three RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over San Diego.

Freeman's seventh-inning shot to right field extended the Dodgers' lead to 4-2. The former Brave has a strong slash line of .297/.369/.510 through 39 games this season. The first baseman is also on pace to hit more homers than he did last season (21).