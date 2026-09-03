Freeman went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run and three walks in Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.

Freeman was perfect at the plate Wednesday after going 0-for-2 with a walk a day earlier. The first baseman had a big moment in the first inning with a homer off Brycen Mautz to give the Dodgers an early lead. That blast snapped a nearly two-month power drought for Freeman -- he had gone 47 contests without a long ball, though he still hit .315 with a .730 OPS in that span. He's batting .306 with an .850 OPS, 16 homers, 66 RBI, 70 runs scored, 32 doubles, one triple and six stolen bases through 135 contests on the year. Freeman hasn't missed the 20-homer mark in a full-length campaign since 2015, when he was limited to 18 long balls in 118 contests, but he'll need a bit of a September surge to get to that threshold this year.