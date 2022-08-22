Freeman went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Marlins.

Freeman was the first player in the majors to reach 40 doubles this year, doing so in the sixth inning of Sunday's win. He's hit a home run and three two-baggers while going 10-for-28 (.357) across his last seven contests. The first baseman is slashing .324/.400/.521 with 16 homers, 74 RBI, 85 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 120 games this season. This is the fourth time in his career he's reached the 40-double mark, and he has a good chance of smashing his previous career high of 44.