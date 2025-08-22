Freeman went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 9-5 win over Colorado.

The All-Star first baseman extended his hitting streak to six games Thursday, and the homer was his 16th of the year. Freeman slumped a bit back in June and the early part of July, but he's found his groove at the plate over the past month or so. Across his last 33 games (143 plate appearances), Freeman is slashing .323/.399/.540 with six round trippers, nine doubles, 25 RBI and 19 runs scored.