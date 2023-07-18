Freeman went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Monday's victory over the Orioles.
Freeman crossed home in the fourth and sixth innings while collecting six total bases Monday. He's collected multiple hits in seven of his last 17 games, going 23-for-70 (.329) during that span. The veteran slugger is up to 52 extra-base hits and 74 runs scored with a .952 OPS through 426 plate appearances.
