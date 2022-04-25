Freeman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 10-2 win over San Diego.
Freeman tagged San Diego starter Sean Manaea for a 425-foot bomb to right in third inning but was quiet otherwise. The home run was Freeman's third of the season -- all of which have come this week -- as he's gone 7-for26 with three home runs during the six-game stretch.
