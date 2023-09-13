Freeman went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and four runs scored in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Padres.

Freeman extended his hitting streak to six games with this impressive effort. He hit a two-run homer in the third inning that was all the Dodgers needed to win, and he scored each time he got on base. The first baseman has accumulated six four-hit efforts this season. For the year, he's up to a .339/.416/.579 slash line with 26 homers, 93 RBI, 121 runs scored, 18 stolen bases and 55 doubles through 144 games.