Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Slaps 11th long ball Sunday

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox

Freeman wasted little time getting the Dodgers on the board, taking Bryan Hudson deep in the first inning for a solo shot. The homer was his 11th of the season and continued an impressive stretch for the first baseman, who is batting .299 with an .899 OPS, five homers and 15 RBI over his last 20 games. Despite the surge, Freeman's .275 season batting average would represent his lowest mark since 2012 should it not improve.