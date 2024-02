Lux has been cleared to ditch the heavy knee brace he had worn on his surgically-repaired right knee, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

He is now wearing just a compression sleeve on the knee instead. Lux missed the entire 2023 season following surgery to repair the ACL and LCL in his knee, but he's full-go this spring and is slated to open the season as the Dodgers' starting shortstop.