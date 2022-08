Lux went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 4-0 victory against Milwaukee on Monday.

Lux's sixth-inning homer to left field put the final insurance runs on the board for Los Angeles. It was his second long ball in three days following a 22-game stretch without going deep. Lux's .296 season batting average is impressive but comes with only six homers. He'll see his fantasy value jump down the stretch if he's able to continue unlocking more power.