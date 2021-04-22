Lux (wrist) will take at-bats at the alternate site Friday and is expected to be activated from the injured list Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Lux also participated in fielding drills with no trouble, so it appears his recovery is going as expected. He's been out of the lineup since April 15 and was officially placed on the injured list three days later. Upon his return, Lux should return to regular at-bats at second base, which will likely put a squeeze on Zach McKinstry's playing time.