Lux (knee) said Thursday that he's on track to begin a running program early next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Lux is progressing more quickly than anticipated in his recovery from March 8 surgery to repair the ACL and LCL tears in his right knee, though the expectation remains that he will not appear in a game for the Dodgers this season. Miguel Rojas continues to serve as the primary shortstop in Los Angeles.