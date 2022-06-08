Lux went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base Tuesday in a loss to the White Sox.

Lux and Trea Turner were the only Dodgers to reach base more than once in the contest, and they both collected a stolen base. The theft was Lux's fifth of the season, with three coming in his past seven games. Continuing to take advantage of his 93rd-percentile sprint speed on the basepaths would boost Lux's fantasy profile considerably, as he's currently slashing a modest .265/.350/.335 with only one home run and 12 RBI.