Lux went 2-for-3 with a triple, walk, two RBI and a stolen base in a 3-1 triumph against the Reds.

Lux singled, stole second and scored in the third inning, tripled and scored in the fifth and walked in the sixth and the 24-year-old has now hit safely in all six starts. Lux swiped as many as 27 bases in the minors but the 10 he swiped between Double-A and Triple-A in 2019 should be a barometer for his thefts.