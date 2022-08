Lux (neck) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Marlins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Lux hasn't played since Monday as he deals with a neck issue. The fact that he isn't ready to go even after Thursday's scheduled off day is potentially cause for concern, though the Dodgers likely would have placed him on the injured list if they feared a longer absence. Chris Taylor will be the second baseman Friday.