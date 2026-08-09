Dodgers' Jack Dreyer: Converts save Saturday

Dreyer allowed a hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

This was Dreyer's first save conversion of the year, and it came after the Dodgers reclaimed the lead following Edwin Diaz's second blown save in as many days. Over his last 20 games, Dreyer has covered 17 innings while allowing just three runs with a 22:7 K:BB. He's been steady with a 2.87 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 54:13 K:BB through 47 innings this season, adding seven holds and two blown saves while not seeing a lot of high-leverage usage. The left-handed Dreyer may continue to be used as a matchups specialist, but there's at least a hint of uncertainty in the Dodgers' bullpen given Diaz's struggles since returning from an elbow injury.