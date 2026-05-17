The Dodgers placed Dreyer on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to left shoulder discomfort.

According to Sonja Chen of MLB.com, Dreyer felt something in his shoulder while warming up Saturday, but medical imaging revealed nothing more than inflammation. The left-hander could be ready to rejoin the Dodgers bullpen after spending the 15-day minimum on the shelf. Dreyer has been a reliable bullpen piece for manager Dave Roberts with three holds and a 2.08 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB across 21.2 innings.