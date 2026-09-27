Dreyer didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Giants, allowing one run on two hits and no walks in two innings. He struck out two.

Auditioning for a spot on the Dodgers' playoff roster, Dreyer surrendered a run in the first inning Sunday as the opener. The left-hander was pretty reliable for Los Angeles in 2026, but it may depend upon how many pitchers Los Angeles carries into the National League Division Series as to whether or not he makes the cut. He ends the regular season with a 3.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 73:23 K:BB in 64.2 innings, collecting 11 holds plus two saves (five opportunities).