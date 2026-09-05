Dreyer allowed one hit and struck out one without being charged for a run over one inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.

Seth Halvorsen was sloppy in a non-save situation, and Dreyer subsequently allowed two inherited runners to score before ending the threat. Since the start of August, Dreyer has allowed three runs on eight hits and eight walks while striking out 17 over 12.1 innings. He has earned two saves, three holds, a blown save and a 1-1 record in that span. Dreyer is at a 2.88 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB through 56.1 innings this season, filling a versatile role in a bullpen that has dealt with a number of injuries.