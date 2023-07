Marisnick signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Thursday, Kenny Van Doren of Bally Sports Midwest reports.

Marisnick elected free agency after being removed from the Tigers' 40-man roster and has quickly found a new home. The veteran outfielder could give the Dodgers a platoon mate for James Outman in center field. Marisnick is a career .228/.281/.385 hitter over parts of 11 major-league seasons.