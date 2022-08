Reed allowed one hit in a scoreless inning to pick up the save in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Mets.

In his first appearance since being called up, Reed recorded the save against the Mets. The save is his first of the season and comes as a bit of a surprise as Los Angeles were only up by one run when he entered the game, and he was only the fourth reliever to enter the game. Reed now has an 8.10 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 10 innings split between the Mets and the Dodgers.