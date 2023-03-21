site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Jake Reed: Reassigned to minors camp
RotoWire Staff
Reed was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Dodgers camp, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Reed struggled to a 7.02 ERA in 16.2 major-league innings last season between the Dodgers, Mets and Orioles. He'll have to fight his way back to the bigs from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
