Reed was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Reed was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers in mid-November after being designated for assignment by Boston, but he'll lose his spot on the Dodgers' 40-man roster after the team signed J.D. Martinez. Reed made 18 relief appearances between the Orioles, Dodgers and Mets last year, and he posted a 7.02 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 16.2 innings.